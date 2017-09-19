Gun discovered in carry-on bag at Augusta Regional Airport - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Gun discovered in carry-on bag at Augusta Regional Airport

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Handgun found in carry-on bag at Augusta Regional Airport 9/19/17 (source: TSA) Handgun found in carry-on bag at Augusta Regional Airport 9/19/17 (source: TSA)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

TSA agents discovered a loaded handgun at Augusta Regional Airport Tuesday morning.

At around 10 a.m., agents discovered a loaded North American Arms .22 caliber revolver in a passenger's carry-on bag. THS alerted the Richmond County Marshal's Office, who took possession of the bag and led the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

The TSA wants to remind passengers that it is important to thoroughly search their bags for potential dangerous weapons before coming to the airport. Firearms may be transported in checked luggage, but they are prohibited in carry-on bags. In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face civil penalties from TSA.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”

This is the fourth firearm discovered at security checkpoints by TSA officers at AGS in 2017. A total of seven were found there in 2016.

For more information about the TSA prohibited items, please follow these links:

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Gun discovered in carry-on bag at Augusta Regional Airport

    Gun discovered in carry-on bag at Augusta Regional Airport

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 4:18 PM EDT2017-09-19 20:18:10 GMT
    Handgun found in carry-on bag at Augusta Regional Airport 9/19/17 (source: TSA)Handgun found in carry-on bag at Augusta Regional Airport 9/19/17 (source: TSA)

    TSA agents discovered a loaded handgun at Augusta Regional Airport Tuesday morning. At around 10 a.m., agents discovered a loaded North American Arms .22 caliber revolver in a passenger's carry-on bag.

    More >>

    TSA agents discovered a loaded handgun at Augusta Regional Airport Tuesday morning. At around 10 a.m., agents discovered a loaded North American Arms .22 caliber revolver in a passenger's carry-on bag.

    More >>

  • Tee Off Fore Tatas tournament benefits AU Georgia Center Center

    Tee Off Fore Tatas tournament benefits AU Georgia Center Center

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 2:13 PM EDT2017-09-19 18:13:09 GMT
    Tee Off Fore Tatas (source: Apartment Association of Greater Augusta)Tee Off Fore Tatas (source: Apartment Association of Greater Augusta)

    The Apartment Association of Greater Augusta will hold its annual Tee Off Fore Tatas charity golf tournament Friday, Oct. 6 at Jones Creek Golf Course. The tournament raises awareness and support for breast cancer research at Augusta University's Georgia Cancer Center.

    More >>

    The Apartment Association of Greater Augusta will hold its annual Tee Off Fore Tatas charity golf tournament Friday, Oct. 6 at Jones Creek Golf Course. The tournament raises awareness and support for breast cancer research at Augusta University's Georgia Cancer Center.

    More >>

  • Suspect sought for attempting to cash stolen check in Columbia Co.

    Suspect sought for attempting to cash stolen check in Columbia Co.

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 2:04 PM EDT2017-09-19 18:04:17 GMT
    Check fraud suspect (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)Check fraud suspect (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who they say attempted to cash a stolen check at First Citizens Bank on Columbia Road.

    More >>

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who they say attempted to cash a stolen check at First Citizens Bank on Columbia Road.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly