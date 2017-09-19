Gun discovered in carry-on bag at Augusta Regional Airport

TSA agents discovered a loaded handgun at Augusta Regional Airport Tuesday morning.

At around 10 a.m., agents discovered a loaded North American Arms .22 caliber revolver in a passenger's carry-on bag. THS alerted the Richmond County Marshal's Office, who took possession of the bag and led the passenger out of the checkpoint area.

The TSA wants to remind passengers that it is important to thoroughly search their bags for potential dangerous weapons before coming to the airport. Firearms may be transported in checked luggage, but they are prohibited in carry-on bags. In addition to potential criminal charges, passengers who bring firearms to a checkpoint face civil penalties from TSA.

“Passengers are responsible for the contents of bags they bring to the checkpoint,” said Mark Howell, TSA Regional Spokesperson. “Our advice is to look through bags thoroughly before coming to the airport to make sure there are no illegal or prohibited items.”

This is the fourth firearm discovered at security checkpoints by TSA officers at AGS in 2017. A total of seven were found there in 2016.

