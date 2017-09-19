Gun discovered in carry-on bag at Augusta Regional Airport

TSA agents discovered a loaded handgun at Augusta Regional Airport Tuesday morning. At around 10 a.m., agents discovered a loaded North American Arms .22 caliber revolver in a passenger's carry-on bag.More >>
TSA agents discovered a loaded handgun at Augusta Regional Airport Tuesday morning. At around 10 a.m., agents discovered a loaded North American Arms .22 caliber revolver in a passenger's carry-on bag.More >>
The Apartment Association of Greater Augusta will hold its annual Tee Off Fore Tatas charity golf tournament Friday, Oct. 6 at Jones Creek Golf Course. The tournament raises awareness and support for breast cancer research at Augusta University's Georgia Cancer Center.More >>
The Apartment Association of Greater Augusta will hold its annual Tee Off Fore Tatas charity golf tournament Friday, Oct. 6 at Jones Creek Golf Course. The tournament raises awareness and support for breast cancer research at Augusta University's Georgia Cancer Center.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who they say attempted to cash a stolen check at First Citizens Bank on Columbia Road.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who they say attempted to cash a stolen check at First Citizens Bank on Columbia Road.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death from the weekend. At around 6:49 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, twenty-two-year-old Malcolm Quarterman of the 3100 block of Lake Forest Drive in Augusta was shot at Big Oak Park on Boyscout Road.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death from the weekend. At around 6:49 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, twenty-two-year-old Malcolm Quarterman of the 3100 block of Lake Forest Drive in Augusta was shot at Big Oak Park on Boyscout Road.More >>
Celebrating the history of the United States Constitution comes easy during USC Aiken's public discussions.More >>
Celebrating the history of the United States Constitution comes easy during USC Aiken's public discussions.More >>