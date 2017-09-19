Suspect sought for attempting to cash stolen check in Columbia Co.

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who they say attempted to cash a stolen check at First Citizens Bank on Columbia Road.

The woman pictured in this article was caught on the bank's security camera as she attempted to cash the check. She used a SC driver's license and a debit card stolen from a vehicle in Aiken.

If you are able to identify the suspect, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

