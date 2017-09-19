Suspect sought for attempting to cash stolen check in Columbia C - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Suspect sought for attempting to cash stolen check in Columbia Co.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Check fraud suspect (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office) Check fraud suspect (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who they say attempted to cash a stolen check at First Citizens Bank on Columbia Road.

The woman pictured in this article was caught on the bank's security camera as she attempted to cash the check. She used a SC driver's license and a debit card stolen from a vehicle in Aiken.

If you are able to identify the suspect, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Tee Off Fore Tatas tournament benefits AU Georgia Center Center

    Tee Off Fore Tatas tournament benefits AU Georgia Center Center

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 2:13 PM EDT2017-09-19 18:13:09 GMT
    Tee Off Fore Tatas (source: Apartment Association of Greater Augusta)Tee Off Fore Tatas (source: Apartment Association of Greater Augusta)

    The Apartment Association of Greater Augusta will hold its annual Tee Off Fore Tatas charity golf tournament Friday, Oct. 6 at Jones Creek Golf Course. The tournament raises awareness and support for breast cancer research at Augusta University's Georgia Cancer Center.

    More >>

    The Apartment Association of Greater Augusta will hold its annual Tee Off Fore Tatas charity golf tournament Friday, Oct. 6 at Jones Creek Golf Course. The tournament raises awareness and support for breast cancer research at Augusta University's Georgia Cancer Center.

    More >>

  • Suspect sought for attempting to cash stolen check in Columbia Co.

    Suspect sought for attempting to cash stolen check in Columbia Co.

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 2:04 PM EDT2017-09-19 18:04:17 GMT
    Check fraud suspect (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)Check fraud suspect (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who they say attempted to cash a stolen check at First Citizens Bank on Columbia Road.

    More >>

    The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who they say attempted to cash a stolen check at First Citizens Bank on Columbia Road.

    More >>

  • Sheriff's office investigating shooting death at Big Oak Park in Augusta

    Sheriff's office investigating shooting death at Big Oak Park in Augusta

    Tuesday, September 19 2017 1:22 PM EDT2017-09-19 17:22:38 GMT
    (WFXG)(WFXG)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death from the weekend. At around 6:49 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, twenty-two-year-old Malcolm Quarterman of the 3100 block of Lake Forest Drive in Augusta was shot at Big Oak Park on Boyscout Road.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death from the weekend. At around 6:49 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, twenty-two-year-old Malcolm Quarterman of the 3100 block of Lake Forest Drive in Augusta was shot at Big Oak Park on Boyscout Road.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly