UPDATE: Suspect identified in Big Oak Park shooting

UPDATE: The suspect in Sunday's deadly shooting on Lake Forest Drive in Augusta.

Twenty-five-year-old Tyedon Dana Burton is being sought on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Burton is 6-foot-5-inches and weighs around 195 lbs. He may still be in possession of the firearm used in the shooting and should be considered armed and dangerous. He's known to frequent the area of Big Oak Park and was last seen driving a black or dark-colored four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra with a Georgia tag.

If you have any information about this time or know where Burton may be, please contact Investigator Lucas Grant or Sgt. Chris Langford at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death from the weekend.

At around 6:49 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, twenty-two-year-old Malcolm Quarterman of the 3100 block of Lake Forest Drive in Augusta was shot at Big Oak Park on Boyscout Road. He was taken to Doctors hospital where he died in the early morning hours Monday.

The Richmond County Coroners office and sheriff's office are investigating the shooting. An autopsy will be conducted at the

