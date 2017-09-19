Sheriff's office investigating shooting death at Big Oak Park in Augusta

The Apartment Association of Greater Augusta will hold its annual Tee Off Fore Tatas charity golf tournament Friday, Oct. 6 at Jones Creek Golf Course. The tournament raises awareness and support for breast cancer research at Augusta University's Georgia Cancer Center.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying a woman who they say attempted to cash a stolen check at First Citizens Bank on Columbia Road.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death from the weekend. At around 6:49 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, twenty-two-year-old Malcolm Quarterman of the 3100 block of Lake Forest Drive in Augusta was shot at Big Oak Park on Boyscout Road.More >>
Celebrating the history of the United States Constitution comes easy during USC Aiken's public discussions.More >>
The Equifax fallout continues. After the company announced that more than 140 million people's credit information had been hacked, many are asking the question, is protecting my identity hopeless? One of the largest security breaches to date – Nearly 143 million customer's private information could be compromised. 2 weeks ago the Credit Agency Equifax announced hackers infiltrated it's security system months earlier. Brandon McCrillis – Rendition Infose...More >>
