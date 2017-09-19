Sheriff's office investigating shooting death at Big Oak Park in Augusta

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting death from the weekend.

At around 6:49 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, twenty-two-year-old Malcolm Quarterman of the 3100 block of Lake Forest Drive in Augusta was shot at Big Oak Park on Boyscout Road. He was taken to Doctors hospital where he died in the early morning hours Monday.

The Richmond County Coroners office and sheriff's office are investigating the shooting. An autopsy will be conducted at the

