Constitution Week at USC Aiken

Celebrating the history of the United States Constitution comes easy during USC Aiken's public discussions. Each takes place in the Penland 106 on the USC campus.

The first features speaker David Shi and tackles the History of Race Relations in the United States. It will address Confederate monuments and the different tensions within the country Tuesday at 2pm.

Dr. Matthew Thornburg will present what he feels are the good and the bad aspects of the nations voting system in "What Do I Do Now? Getting Involved in the Political Process" at 11am Thursday.

The last event is "Know Your Rights: The Constitution and Due Process" presented by Elizabeth Georgian. A chief aspect of this forum will be how to handle yourself during a legal situation. This gets underway Friday at 1:30pm.

