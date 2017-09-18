After Equifax breach, is there hope in protecting your private i - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

After Equifax breach, is there hope in protecting your private information?

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Equifax fallout continues. After the company announced that more than 140 million people's credit information had been hacked, many are wondering if their identity is taken?

2 weeks ago the Credit Agency Equifax announced hackers infiltrated it's security system months earlier. 

"Breaches are rarely surprising anymore especially in this kind of work," says Brandon McCrillis, CEO of Rendition Infosec a Cyber Security Provider in Augusta. He says there are several steps you can take to make sure your private information stays private.

Freeze your credit, make sure you are periodically checking your credit report, make sure you're looking for things suspicious in your credit history," he says.

Your social security number, driver's license number, and even the make and model of your car could be in the hands of hackers. But the Federal Trade Commission is also telling people to look out for scammers. 

Equifax is not calling you, Equifax is not emailing you. They are not emailing the more than the 140 million people whose data they've lost," says Jake Williams, The Founder of Rendition Infosec.

Since the breach, the CEO of Equifax Rick Smith has issued a statement in part apologizing saying I'm pleased to report the review found no evidence of unauthorized activity on our core credit reporting databases.

But Williams says the damage has already been done. "It doesn't mean it wasn't taken. It just means they don't have the data to show that it was taken," Williams explains.

It's important to understand that if you choose to freeze your credit, which can be a complicated process, you cannot rent an apartment, buy a home or car or take out a credit card until you unfreeze it. Taking the time to look over your credit report every few months is truly your best protection. 

