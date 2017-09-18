Residents disagree on speed humps coming to Spring Creek Road

Some residents in Columbia County are asking for speed humps in their neighborhood. They are hoping the humps will slow traffic back down to the speed limit. Then there are those who say the humps will put a dent in property values along Spring Creek Road.

A request was submitted to Columbia County for speed humps on Spring Creek Road. The county always takes these request seriously because it is a quality of life issue. It is their standard policy to conduct a study. "If we identify a speeding issue then the prevailing speed there is more than ten miles per hour above the speed limit. The speed limit is twenty-five so you're looking at thirty-six miles per hour. Then they qualify for a speed hump.", explains Steve Cassell, who is the Columbia County Director of Engineering.



Spring Creek has a speed limit of twenty-five and the engineering service division study showed that 320 drivers use the road daily, with an average speed of forty-eight miles per hour. Resident Charles Galloway says he hardly sees anyone speeding and believes the neighborhoods property value would decrease if speed humps are placed on the road. "Would you buy a home out here? I don't think so. I think you would hesitate. You're use to driving on smooth asphalt and coming on home without any issues. Most people would not want to drive over eleven speed bumps two times a day to go to work."



Another resident Sherrel Wilson disagrees. She made the request for the speed humps and believes safety is the most important. "We will not let our grand kids ride bikes or anything on this road. I mean it is really dangerous. I can be at the mailbox and people just don't slow down. They're just too fast."



Wilson received a call from Columbia Commissioners approving the request for speed humps and ten will be installed by the beginning of October.

