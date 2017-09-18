Residents disagree on speed humps coming to Spring Creek Road - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Residents disagree on speed humps coming to Spring Creek Road

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Residents disagree on speed humps coming to Spring Creek Road (wfxg) Residents disagree on speed humps coming to Spring Creek Road (wfxg)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Some residents in Columbia County are asking for speed humps in their neighborhood. They are hoping the humps will slow traffic back down to the speed limit. Then there are those who say the humps will put a dent in property values along Spring Creek Road.

A request was submitted to Columbia County for speed humps on Spring Creek Road. The county always takes these request seriously because it is a quality of life issue. It is their standard policy to conduct a study. "If we identify a speeding issue then the prevailing speed there is more than ten miles per hour above the speed limit. The speed limit is twenty-five so you're looking at thirty-six miles per hour. Then they qualify for a speed hump.", explains Steve Cassell, who is the Columbia County Director of Engineering.

Spring Creek has a speed limit of twenty-five and the engineering service division study showed that 320 drivers use the road daily, with an average speed of forty-eight miles per hour. Resident Charles Galloway says he hardly sees anyone speeding and believes the neighborhoods property value would decrease if speed humps are placed on the road.  "Would you buy a home out here? I don't think so. I think you would hesitate. You're use to driving on smooth asphalt and coming on home without any issues. Most people would not want to drive over eleven speed bumps two times a day to go to work."

Another resident Sherrel Wilson disagrees. She made the request for the speed humps and believes safety is the most important.  "We will not let our grand kids ride bikes or anything on this road. I mean it is really dangerous. I can be at the mailbox and people just don't slow down. They're just too fast."

Wilson received a call from Columbia Commissioners approving the request for speed humps and  ten will be installed by the beginning of October.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • After Equifax breach, is there hope in protecting your private information?

    After Equifax breach, is there hope in protecting your private information?

    Monday, September 18 2017 10:43 PM EDT2017-09-19 02:43:46 GMT

    The Equifax fallout continues.  After the company announced that more than 140 million people's credit information had been hacked, many are asking the question, is protecting my identity hopeless?  One of the largest security breaches to date – Nearly 143 million customer's private information could be compromised. 2 weeks ago the Credit Agency Equifax announced hackers infiltrated it's security system months earlier.  Brandon McCrillis – Rendition Infose...

    More >>

    The Equifax fallout continues.  After the company announced that more than 140 million people's credit information had been hacked, many are asking the question, is protecting my identity hopeless?  One of the largest security breaches to date – Nearly 143 million customer's private information could be compromised. 2 weeks ago the Credit Agency Equifax announced hackers infiltrated it's security system months earlier.  Brandon McCrillis – Rendition Infose...

    More >>

  • Residents disagree on speed humps coming to Spring Creek Road

    Residents disagree on speed humps coming to Spring Creek Road

    Monday, September 18 2017 9:22 PM EDT2017-09-19 01:22:14 GMT
    Residents disagree on speed humps coming to Spring Creek Road (wfxg)Residents disagree on speed humps coming to Spring Creek Road (wfxg)

    Some residents in Columbia County are asking for speed humps in their neighborhood. They are hoping the humps will slow traffic back down to the speed limit. Then there are those who say the humps will put a dent in property values along Spring Creek Road. A request was submitted to Columbia County for speed humps on Spring Creek Road. The county always takes these request seriously because it is a quality of life issue. It is their standard policy to conduct a study. ...

    More >>

    Some residents in Columbia County are asking for speed humps in their neighborhood. They are hoping the humps will slow traffic back down to the speed limit. Then there are those who say the humps will put a dent in property values along Spring Creek Road. A request was submitted to Columbia County for speed humps on Spring Creek Road. The county always takes these request seriously because it is a quality of life issue. It is their standard policy to conduct a study. ...

    More >>

  • Augusta Canal Moonlight Music Cruise Lineup Announced

    Augusta Canal Moonlight Music Cruise Lineup Announced

    Monday, September 18 2017 6:58 PM EDT2017-09-18 22:58:57 GMT

    What could be better than an extremely relaxing start to your weekend? During Fall, the artists partnering with the Augusta Canal National Heritage Area are offering Friday Night Moonlight Music Cruises. Julie Boone, Education and Program Coordinator, elaborated: “Friday Night Music Cruise is one of our favorite, favorite programs.

    More >>

    What could be better than an extremely relaxing start to your weekend? During Fall, the artists partnering with the Augusta Canal National Heritage Area are offering Friday Night Moonlight Music Cruises. Julie Boone, Education and Program Coordinator, elaborated: “Friday Night Music Cruise is one of our favorite, favorite programs.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly