Arts in the Heart vendors donate earnings to American Red Cross

All weekend, several Arts in the Heart vendors worked together to not only provide festival-goers with delicious meals but also serve others.

Mukti Patel, Hindu Temple Society Vice President, explained why this is so important.

“We’re actually using all of the money. Anything outside of the cost that we’ve already had will take out our cost, obviously, and everything else will be donated to Irma as well as anything left over to Harvey. We also had a flood in Mumbai recently, and I believe some of the proceeds may go there, as well, but I think majority we’re trying to keep at home for the help that our community needs.”

Over two-hundred fifty volunteers donated their time as well as their earnings. This is yet another perfect example of CSRA residents aiding the American Red Cross relief effort.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.