Tee Off Fore Tatas tournament benefits AU Georgia Center Center

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Tee Off Fore Tatas (source: Apartment Association of Greater Augusta) Tee Off Fore Tatas (source: Apartment Association of Greater Augusta)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Apartment Association of Greater Augusta will hold its annual Tee Off Fore Tatas charity golf tournament Friday, Oct. 6 at Jones Creek Golf Course. The tournament raises awareness and support for breast cancer research at Augusta University's Georgia Cancer Center. Over the past seven years, the charity has raised over $60,000.

“We are getting so excited about the upcoming event,” said Shelly Martin, event chair. “Each year we try to step up our game by offering different sponsorship levels and activities on the course to get more participation to raise more money for breast cancer research.”

Registration is open to the public. Single players are $120 and teams of four are $4000. The event begins with registration and breakfast at 8 a.m., lunch at 1 p.m. and awards at 4 p.m. wrap up the tournament. Included in the tournament will be contests for the longest drive, closest to the pin and best hole sponsor.

“This year we even have an AR-15 gun at one of the holes to make your shot for a $10 donation,” said Martin. “In general, people like to contribute and be a part of the cause, but if you can make it fun in the process, it’s a win-win for everyone.”

“Events like ‘Tee Off Fore Tatas’ impact the mission of the Georgia Cancer Center,” said O’Meara, “by raising funds that enable our scientists to advance leading-edge cancer and then translating this scientific laboratory research into clinical trials with patients and ultimately to patient care.”

For more information about the tournament, visit golfaaga.com or call 706-814-6537. Additional details and photos from past events are available at www.facebook.com/teeoffforetatas.

