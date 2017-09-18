3rd annual My Brother's Keeper Summit to feature Inky Johnson

What could be better than an extremely relaxing start to your weekend? During Fall, the artists partnering with the Augusta Canal National Heritage Area are offering Friday Night Moonlight Music Cruises. Julie Boone, Education and Program Coordinator, elaborated: “Friday Night Music Cruise is one of our favorite, favorite programs.More >>
All weekend, several Arts in the Heart vendors worked together to not only provide festival-goers with delicious meals but also serve others. Mukti Patel, Hindu Temple Society Vice President, explained why this is so important.More >>
The Apartment Association of Greater Augusta will hold its annual Tee Off Fore Tatas charity golf tournament Friday, Oct. 6 at Jones Creek Golf Course. The tournament raises awareness and support for breast cancer research at Augusta University's Georgia Cancer Center.More >>
The 2017 My Brother's Keeper Summit in Augusta will feature former University of Tennessee football player Inky Johnson. The summit will be held Saturday, Sept. 3- from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Augusta University's Summerville Campus.More >>
