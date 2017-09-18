3rd annual My Brother's Keeper Summit to feature Inky Johnson

The 2017 My Brother's Keeper Summit in Augusta will feature former University of Tennessee football player Inky Johnson. The summit will be held Saturday, Sept. 3- from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Augusta University's Summerville Campus.

"The MBK Summit provides young men in our community the opportunity to interact with like-minded students, engage in crucial conversations with state and local leaders, and learn from incredible speakers like Inky Johnson," said Mayor Davis. "I encourage young Augustans to join us for this life enhancing event."

My Brother's Keeper is an initiative sponsored by the Mayor's Office through the National My Brother's Keeper Initiative created by President Barack Obama in 2014.

For tickets or more information, click here.