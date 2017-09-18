Work delays on Peach Orchard Rd. and U.S. 25 during resurfacing - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Work delays on Peach Orchard Rd. and U.S. 25 during resurfacing project

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Delays on Peach Orchard Rd. (source: GADOT) Delays on Peach Orchard Rd. (source: GADOT)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Expect delays as you travel U.S. 25 and Peach Orchard Road.

Contractors will be working during daytime hours on a $3.3 million milling and resurfacing project from south of Tobacco Road to north of Lumpkin Road. Traffic is expected to be affected from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for the next two weeks.

Expect delays in the work zone and plan your daily commute accordingly.

