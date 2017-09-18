Work delays on Peach Orchard Rd. and U.S. 25 during resurfacing project

Expect delays as you travel U.S. 25 and Peach Orchard Road.

Contractors will be working during daytime hours on a $3.3 million milling and resurfacing project from south of Tobacco Road to north of Lumpkin Road. Traffic is expected to be affected from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday for the next two weeks.

Expect delays in the work zone and plan your daily commute accordingly.

