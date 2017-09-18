SC has child passenger safety week - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

SC has child passenger safety week

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

It’s child passenger safety week for South Carolina Highway Patrol and they want to make sure that you are keeping your children safe. During this week highway patrolman will visit local schools to educate students and parents on state law and the proper way to have a child as a passenger. “First of all, you need to read the owner’s manual for your vehicle and also the owner’s manual for your car seat, that way you make sure that seat is the best fit for your particular car before you go purchase it. But if you have any questions or if you having trouble installing it you can check with Safe Kids or you can always find a CPS technician that can help you and show you how to install your seat properly," says Jones.

Although a simple clip of the seat belt might seem easy enough, not doing this could cost you and your child your lives. “We know that car collisions are the number one cause of injury and fatalities for children. We see it way too often that we would like to see it. Like I said, it’s something simple that you can do. Children don’t know the risk of riding in a car without a seat belt, parents do," says Jones.

South Carolina requires children to be over 8 years old and at least 57 inches to make sure your child fits properly in the front seat. But if you don’t follow this law, the price to pay can be high. “For the parents it can be up to a $150 fine, it depends on the jurisdiction. The thing is we got to make sure that 100% that parents have to be a good example and wear their seat belts a 100% and then also restrain their children 100% of the time," says Jones.

If you have any further questions about child passenger safety laws, click here.

