Museums will waive entrance fee on Museum Day Live

This weekend, more than 1,300 museums will let you in for FREE!

Smithsonian magazine will host "Museum Day Live" Saturday, Sept. 23. Museums across the country will waive admission for anyone who downloads a free ticket. This year's event includes large and small museums in all fifty states, including the Morris Museum of Art here in Augusta.

Head over to the Smithsonian website to get your free ticket.

