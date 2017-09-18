6 CSRA chefs compete in Boys & Girls Club Burger Battle - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

6 CSRA chefs compete in Boys & Girls Club Burger Battle

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Boys & Girls Club Burger Battle (source: Boys & Girls Club) Boys & Girls Club Burger Battle (source: Boys & Girls Club)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Six of Augusta's top chefs will compete to see who has the best burger.

The Boys & Girls Club will host their Burger Battle on Thursday, Sept. 18 at 6:00 p.m. It will be held at the E.W. Hagler Boys & Girls Club at 1903 Division Street in Augusta.

Cucina 503, Fat Man’s Mill Café, Finch & 5th, The Hive, Tastefully Yours and Village Deli will go head-to-head in a battle of the beef, all to benefit Club kids. Village Deli took home the win last year and hope to have a repeat performance this year. Tickets are $100 per couple and include unlimited burgers, Club tours and live music. There will be an auction featuring a custom Textron Golf Car, autographed Emmitt Smith football helmet, and a Komado Joe Grill.

Tickets are available at bgccsra.org. Kids 12 & under are free.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

