6 CSRA chefs compete in Boys & Girls Club Burger Battle

Six of Augusta's top chefs will compete to see who has the best burger.

The Boys & Girls Club will host their Burger Battle on Thursday, Sept. 18 at 6:00 p.m. It will be held at the E.W. Hagler Boys & Girls Club at 1903 Division Street in Augusta.

Cucina 503, Fat Man’s Mill Café, Finch & 5th, The Hive, Tastefully Yours and Village Deli will go head-to-head in a battle of the beef, all to benefit Club kids. Village Deli took home the win last year and hope to have a repeat performance this year. Tickets are $100 per couple and include unlimited burgers, Club tours and live music. There will be an auction featuring a custom Textron Golf Car, autographed Emmitt Smith football helmet, and a Komado Joe Grill.

Tickets are available at bgccsra.org. Kids 12 & under are free.

