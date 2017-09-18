4 arrested in Burke Co. drug bust - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

4 arrested in Burke Co. drug bust

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Billy Gregory Watts (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
Rosemary Gispert (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
William Alan James (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
Billie Jo Tompkins (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)
BURKE COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Four suspects have been arrested in Burke County on drug charges after a month-long investigation by the Burke County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant Friday and as a result, four people were arrested:

  • Billy Gregory Watts: charged with possession of methamphetamine.
  • Rosemary Gispert: charged with possession of methamphetamine.
  • William Alan James: charged with misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
  • Billie Jo Tompkins: charged with possession of schedule II narcotics, possession of schedule IV with intent to distribute, and felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Sheriff Williams stated, “removing drug dealers from our county is a top priority and has been able to help us lower violent crimes by 80% and property crimes by 50% year to date compared to last year.”  Chief Blanchard stated “We have teamed up with local, state, and federal agencies in an effort to reduce violence by lowering recidivism and removing drugs and guns from the county.  Our CID Lieutenant, Ben Harman, serves on the ATF Task Force which has helped us take gun cases to federal court resulting in longer sentencing with less of a burden on local taxpayers.”

Members of the Burke County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, CID, Special Operations, and Road Patrol assisted. This is an ongoing investigation and more arrests are likely to follow.

