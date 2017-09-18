National Cheeseburger Day deals

It's National Cheeseburger Day! Here are some places where you can get a cheesy deal.

Applebee’s - National Cheeseburger Day Special $6.99 Burger & Classic Fries

Burger King - 2 for $6 Whopper mix and match (match your Whopper with the Original Chicken Sandwich or Big Fish Sandwich or choose two Whoppers)

Dairy Queen - The $5 Buck Lunch (The DQ $5 lunch special features your choice of Three-Piece Chicken Strips or Deluxe Cheeseburger along with crispy fries, a 21 oz drink and a sundae for dessert.)

Fuddruckers - National Cheeseburger Day 3 Pound Burger Challenge, September 18, 2017. For $24.99 get one pound order of fries and bottomless Coca Cola beverage. Finish in one hour and receive a $20 Gift Card, free T-shirt and bragging rights! (24-hour notice required.)

Hardee’s - Print a coupon for a $3.99 small double cheeseburger combo

McDonald’s - McPick 2 for $5 you can mix and match your favorite classic items. (Pay $5 and choose 2 from this list: Big Mac, Quarter Pounder with Cheese, Filet-O-Fish, or 10 pc Chicken McNuggets.)

Ruby Tuesday - Sign up for “So Connected” to get a National Cheeseburger Day special offer straight to your inbox!

Sonic - $2.99 classic cheeseburger and medium-sized onion rings

Wendy’s - New $5 Giant Junior Bacon Cheeseburger meal includes 4 piece chicken nuggets, small fries and a small drink. (Limited time offer)