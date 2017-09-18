Columbia Co. announces October events

Columbia County has announced some of their Halloween themed events taking place in October.

SCREEN ON THE GREEN

Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy some movies on the big screen at the Columbia County Amphitheater. The event series kicks off October 6th with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. Goosebumps will be play October 13th, and Hotel Transylvania on October 20th. For all dates gates open at 6pm and the movies begin at 7:15pm. Admission is just $1 and kids 3 and under are free.

TRICK OR TREAT SO OTHERS CAN EAT

This is at Evans Towne Center Park on October 26th gates open at 6pm. Admission if free buy guests must bring a canned good to enter.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.