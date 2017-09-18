Making your car more economical

Nothing can spoil the end of your summer like a lack of wheels.

Whether you are taking one last road trip or hanging around town, a little preventive maintenance can end up saving you hundreds of dollars throughout the year.

Ronnie Williamson, owner of Williamson's Auto Shop in Aiken, says bringing your car in for a checkup every 30,000 miles is a good starting point.

Using the proper oil, such as synthetic for new vehicles, can increase your vehicle's longevity as well.

For those feeling a bit more energetic, you can increase your gas mileage by filling up some place else.

"Keep the air in your tires up--once a week," says Williamson. "Take the time to keep the air in your tires up and it will pay off in the long run for you."

If you want to keep it even simpler, just drive the speed limit. Typically, the easier you take it on the accelerator, the less gas your car will consume, he says.

