Police looking to identify man wanted for stealing televisions

The 14th annual Augusta International Raceway Preservation Society Racers Reunion will be held Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16. Events start Friday night at 6 p.m. with the Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony. Price per ticket is $20.More >>
The 14th annual Augusta International Raceway Preservation Society Racers Reunion will be held Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16. Events start Friday night at 6 p.m. with the Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony. Price per ticket is $20.More >>
Four suspects have been arrested in Burke County on drug charges after a month-long investigation by the Burke County Sheriff's Office. According to the sheriff's office, the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant Friday and as a result, four people were arrested.More >>
Four suspects have been arrested in Burke County on drug charges after a month-long investigation by the Burke County Sheriff's Office. According to the sheriff's office, the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant Friday and as a result, four people were arrested.More >>
It's National Cheeseburger Day! Here are some places where you can get a cheesy deal.More >>
It's National Cheeseburger Day! Here are some places where you can get a cheesy deal.More >>
Columbia County has announced some of their Halloween themed events taking place in October. SCREEN ON THE GREEN Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy some movies on the big screen at the Columbia County Amphitheater.More >>
Columbia County has announced some of their Halloween themed events taking place in October. SCREEN ON THE GREEN Everyone is welcome to come out and enjoy some movies on the big screen at the Columbia County Amphitheater.More >>
Whether you are taking one last road trip or hanging around town, a little preventive maintenance can end up saving you hundreds of dollars throughout the year.More >>
Whether you are taking one last road trip or hanging around town, a little preventive maintenance can end up saving you hundreds of dollars throughout the year.More >>