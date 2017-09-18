Police looking to identify man wanted for stealing televisions - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Police looking to identify man wanted for stealing televisions

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Theft suspect, wanted; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office Theft suspect, wanted; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Theft suspect, wanted; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office Theft suspect, wanted; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Theft suspect, wanted; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office Theft suspect, wanted; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a theft suspect.

The incident happened on Sept. 14th around 3:30 p.m. The unknown male walked into the Evans Walmart and left with two televisions valuing a total of almost $700. He passed all cashiers without purchasing anything. 

If you know who this man is or where he may be, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • 2017 Augusta International Raceway Racers Reunion

    2017 Augusta International Raceway Racers Reunion

    Monday, September 18 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:25:10 GMT
    1960 NASCAR Champion Rex White (shown here L-R with Jeremy Clements and Gary Spurling) has attended the reunion every year. Although he never won at the track, he was always a factor. Darlington, 2016 (source: Doug Allen)1960 NASCAR Champion Rex White (shown here L-R with Jeremy Clements and Gary Spurling) has attended the reunion every year. Although he never won at the track, he was always a factor. Darlington, 2016 (source: Doug Allen)

    The 14th annual Augusta International Raceway Preservation Society Racers Reunion will be held Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16. Events start Friday night at 6 p.m. with the Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony. Price per ticket is $20.

    More >>

    The 14th annual Augusta International Raceway Preservation Society Racers Reunion will be held Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16. Events start Friday night at 6 p.m. with the Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony. Price per ticket is $20.

    More >>

  • 4 arrested in Burke Co. drug bust

    4 arrested in Burke Co. drug bust

    Monday, September 18 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-09-18 19:03:37 GMT
    Burke Co. drug bust suspects (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)Burke Co. drug bust suspects (source: Burke County Sheriff's Office)

    Four suspects have been arrested in Burke County on drug charges after a month-long investigation by the Burke County Sheriff's Office. According to the sheriff's office, the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant Friday and as a result, four people were arrested.

    More >>

    Four suspects have been arrested in Burke County on drug charges after a month-long investigation by the Burke County Sheriff's Office. According to the sheriff's office, the Narcotics Division executed a search warrant Friday and as a result, four people were arrested.

    More >>

  • National Cheeseburger Day deals

    National Cheeseburger Day deals

    Monday, September 18 2017 12:20 PM EDT2017-09-18 16:20:38 GMT
    Cheeseburger (source: Pablo by Buffer)Cheeseburger (source: Pablo by Buffer)

    It's National Cheeseburger Day! Here are some places where you can get a cheesy deal.

    More >>

    It's National Cheeseburger Day! Here are some places where you can get a cheesy deal.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly