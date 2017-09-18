Police looking to identify man wanted for stealing televisions

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking to identify a theft suspect.

The incident happened on Sept. 14th around 3:30 p.m. The unknown male walked into the Evans Walmart and left with two televisions valuing a total of almost $700. He passed all cashiers without purchasing anything.

If you know who this man is or where he may be, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

