At least one person taken to hospital after Peach Orchard Road crash

By Adam Bodner, Producer
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Peach Orchard Road and Brown Road early Monday.  Dispatch says the call came in just before 1 a.m.

Dispatch also says that the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.  FOX 54 will update you as soon as more information becomes available.

