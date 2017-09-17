Art in the Hearts festival an annual success

Each year, thousands of individuals in the CSRA gather together to celebrate an annual event: Arts in the Heart. This is the festival’s 37th anniversary.

Recently voted Augusta Magazine’s Best Festival, Art in the Hearts simply couldn’t be better unification on several levels.

This is a weekend centered around inclusion in Augusta’s community. Friday, Saturday, as well as Sunday from ten o’ clock A-M through 7 o’ clock P-M, people indulged in one hundred-fifty art booths from makers locally, nationally, and internationally.

Rhian Swain, Red Wolf Advertising employee, explains this is vital, promoting Augusta, Georgia very inclusive in nature.

Aside from art, the stages featured diverse entertainment, bringing tons to listen.

“As soon as the gates opened on Friday, it was like, I don’t know where they came from… they sprung from the sidewalks. There were people everywhere. And today… Even before the gates even opened, there were people everywhere.”

Additionally, the Global Food Village featured diverse cuisine from 24 countries, bringing tons to eat.

Sheila Kamath, Indian Pavillion Coordinator, met me, explaining this is a long but worthwhile process. Since July, two-hundred fifty volunteers have worked together to prepare vegetarian meals as well as desserts.

“Augusta is very different from other cities because it is very ethnically diverse. To us, to show part of our culture is very important.”

Hard work paid off as a result of the tent’s Best Food and Best Presentation prizes.

Although this is wrapping up 2017 events, 2018 planning will be beginning so soon.

“Pretty much, I think the festival ends today, and then next week we start planning next year’s festival.”

This is the only festival of its kind. Exponentially growing based off of this year’s attendance.

“We’ve sold online tickets to people as far away as Canada, and California, and New York, and even somebody from India last year bought tickets to come here. I mean all across the United States, people come here for this festival because it’s so unique.”

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.