Residents in Columbia County can report storm damage using a smart phone.

Columbia County is introducing a new tool for residents to use after dangerous weather events like Irma. Residents can now report damages to the county using their smart phones.The Citizen App works in conjunction with Columbia County's new Geographical Information System, also known as GIS, to keep track of damage reports.

"You can actually go on there and send a request to our GIS map and take pictures of the debris in your area.", explains Columbia County EMA Director, Andy Leanza. You simply open the app, press service request, then create a request. Then browse your photos and submit pictures or video of the damage. After that select your location and give a brief description of the damage, then you're done. "As we collect this data it will help us stage our response efforts. If people go on there and do these reports it will help us target neighborhoods that have significant damage."

There is also another new tool the county will be using. "Something that we are also implementing into our damage assessment is UAS unmanned aerial systems or drones. So that can quickly speed up our times as we're going to get a quick windshield survey so to speak.", says Leanza. It is important to note the Citizen App is not to be used to report a life threatening event. It is strictly for damage reports.

