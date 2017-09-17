Residents in Columbia County can report storm damage using a smart phone.

Each year, thousands of individuals in the CSRA gather together to celebrate an annual event: Arts in the Heart. This is the festival’s 37th anniversary.More >>
The burning of the historic church Haven-Munnerlyn has left the residents of Waynesboro devastated. “I’m trying to get my feelings together this morning to think of all of a part of my life has been erased with this fire.”More >>
Organizers from the Augusta Canal National Heritage Area are now recruiting volunteers. This is shift work. Morning hours will be beginning from 8:30AM to 11:30AM, but afternoon hours will be beginning from 11:30AM to 3:00PM.More >>
Equifax’s recent breach has people concerned about how to further protect their identity and personal information. If you think a simple lock…or password is protecting your information, then think again.More >>
