CanalFest'17 needs volunteers

Organizers from the Augusta Canal National Heritage Area are now recruiting volunteers. This is shift work. Morning hours will be beginning from 8:30AM to 11:30AM, but afternoon hours will be beginning from 11:30AM to 3:00PM.

Rebecca Rogers Marketing and Public Relations Director for the Augusta National Heritage Area explained the event as a whole: “On November 11, we will be inaugurating CanalFest. This is a community festival that celebrates all the fun things there are to do along the canal. So we will have a day of activities, exhibits, music, entertainment, and food all centered right here around the Mill Village and Mill Village Trail.”

Tasks include parking attendees at lots, registering attendees at tents, photography, videography, VIP tent jobs, raffle tent jobs, and sponsor tent jobs. If you are interested in participating, look for more information on signing up by emailing jshrutleff@augustacanal.com.

