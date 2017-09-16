Augusta University hosts BSidesAugusta cyber security conference - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Augusta University hosts BSidesAugusta cyber security conference

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Equifax’s recent breach has people concerned about how to further protect their identity and personal information. If you think a simple lock or password is protecting your information, then think again. At the BSidesAugusta cyber security conference, citizens got a chance to learn how to defend their networks and find out how hackers are able to tap into various systems. “You should, you know, lock your credit so that people can’t make changes to your credit without you first unfreezing that credit freeze. It’s making sure your anti-virus software is up to date , making sure you’re installing those patches from systems. Not connecting to networks that you’re not sure what that network is all about," says Mark Baggett, one of the original coordinators for BSidesAugusta.

At the event were several visual including a lock pick table where I tried my luck at picking a lock. “People see these locks that they’ve got hanging on their garages or in their house and they put a lot of faith and trust in them. And then they come here, and one of these guys hands you a lock pick and within 30 seconds, 40 seconds in some cases, you’ll pick through some of these locks. And it’s eye opening and you realize, ‘Maybe some of the systems that I’ve put my faith in for all these years, I should take a second look at really whether or not that’s providing the type of security I need’," says Baggett.

There was also a cyber city room where visitors could figure out how to hack into the systems of your average city to help them understand how hackers work. Army veteran and BSides volunteer, Harry Zane, highly encourages everyone to educate themselves on the layers of cyber security and what’s going on around them. “You learn how many different ways that cyber affects the entire spectrum of the industry and how to apply cyber security to it, and what the impact is on the digital footprint within the community," says Zane.

The biggest thing you can do is stay up to date on cyber security information and stay protected. B-SidesAugusta is among one of the largest Security BSides events in the world.

