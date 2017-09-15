Car crash leaves one dead in Aiken - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Car crash leaves one dead in Aiken

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

A 62-year-old man has died in a car crash in Aiken Friday morning.

According to Aiken County Corner, Rick Davidson was driving a Truck where he was then involved in a single car crash.

It happened near the intersection of White Pond Road and Club Dr. in the Cedar Creek Subdivision area. Davidson was traveling south when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway and struck several trees. There is no word yet on what made him lose control.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday in Newberry, SC.

