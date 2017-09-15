AARP to host Garden City Art Gallery Crawl

The Greater Augusta Arts Council & AARP will be hosting the Garden City Art Crawl Wednesday September 20th. The Crawl will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Richmond County Municipal Building at 535 Telfair Street.

Interested participants will board local trollies and buses for a tour of the galleries and exhibits in the historic downtown Augusta. Westobou Gallery, Gertrude Herbert Institute of Art, and the Clubhouse is a few of the many Galleries and Exhibits that will be featured on the tour.

To register for this free event, click this link

