Traffic split coming to River Watch Pkwy Extension

There are plans in the work to make a traffic split on River Watch Parkway.

According to the E.R. Snell Contractor, the split is scheduled to begin at Stagecoach Way and extending to Baston Rd on Tuesday, Sept. 19.

This will move traffic to each side of the new roadway. Westbound traffic will remain in the same location, but eastbound traffic will shift to the newly constructed lanes.

