I-20 crash at SC/GA state line slows traffic

A 62-year-old man has died in a car crash in Aiken Friday morning. According to Aiken County Corner, Rick Davidson was driving a Truck where he was then involved in a single car crash. It happened near the intersection of White Pond Road and Club Dr. in the Cedar Creek Subdivision area. Davidson was traveling south when he lost control of the vehicle and left the roadway and struck several trees. There is no word yet on what made him lose control. An autopsy is scheduled for Saturd...More >>
The Greater Augusta Arts Council & AARP will be hosting the Garden City Art Crawl Wednesday September 20th. The Crawl will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Richmond County Municipal Building at 535 Telfair Street.More >>
There are plans in the work to make a traffic split on River Watch Parkway. According to the E.R. Snell Contractor, the split is scheduled to begin at Stagecoach Way and extending to Baston Rd on Tuesday, Sept. 19.More >>
A crash on I-20 has traffic backed up for miles in both directions. The collision happened near the SC / GA state line. According to Augusta dispatch, at least two vehicles are involved.More >>
