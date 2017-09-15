Cleaned up the debris from your yard? Here's what you need to kn - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Cleaned up the debris from your yard? Here's what you need to know

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

After Tropical Storm Irma made its way through the CSRA, many people are stuck cleaning up debris. Richmond County wants you to know that Haulers will be picking up debris piles that fit during normal pickup hours.

Debris Piles must be 5ft. x 5ft. x 10ft. or smaller during normal pickup hours. Environmental Services will be picking up debris larger than 5ft. x 5ft. x 10ft. as quick as possible. Pickup days are pushed back one day this week but will return to its normal schedule next week.

If you have hired a contractor to clean up debris, Richmond County prefers if the contractor hauls off the material, not placing it at the curb. Sixty city workers will be working overtime this weekend to aid with the cleanup process and perform repairs to help the city recover as quickly as possible.

