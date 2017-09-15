Augusta Animal Services offer Sept. adoption special

Augusta Animal Services is offering an adoption special for the month of September.

They’re calling it “We love you from the PIT of our hearts.” All Pit Bulls and Pit mixes are available for $40. They currently have a handful of them looking for their forever home. Adoption fees include their first round of shots, spay/neuter, rabies shot, microchip and a dewormer.

Other female dogs are available for adoption for $75 and males are $65. Cats are $55.

The shelter is located at 4164 Mack Ln, Augusta, GA 30906, and can be reached at 706-790-6836.

