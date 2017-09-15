Augusta Animal Services offer Sept. adoption special

After Tropical Storm Irma made its way through the CSRA, many people are stuck cleaning up debris. Richmond County wants you to know that Haulers will be picking up debris piles that fit during normal pickup hours.More >>
Augusta Animal Services is offering an adoption special for the month of September. They’re calling it “We love you from the PIT of our hearts.” All Pit Bulls and Pit mixes are available for $40.More >>
Augusta will host the IRONMAN once again this year. The event brings millions in revenue and thousands of athletes from around the world to participate.More >>
