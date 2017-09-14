Students from all over the CSRA came out to learn more about higher education and a chance to win some of the $16,000 scholarship funding.

The Savannah River Site held its CSRA College Night was held at the James Brown Arena. More than 130 colleges and universities were there telling students about their programs. Our very own First Alert Meteorologist Jay Jefferies was there to announce the winner of the scholarships.

"Students and their parents look forward to this event every year because we have so many college representatives here to talk to them about their schools and the opportunities they provided.", explains Savannah River Site employee, Gladys Moore.

Over the years they have given more than $300,000 in scholarship funding to students in the CSRA.

