Savannah River Site held its CSRA College Night - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Savannah River Site held its CSRA College Night

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Savannah River Site held its CSRA College Night Savannah River Site held its CSRA College Night
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Students from all over the CSRA came out to learn more about higher education and a chance to win some of the $16,000 scholarship funding.

The Savannah River Site held its CSRA College Night was held at the James Brown Arena. More than 130 colleges and universities were there telling students about their programs. Our very own First Alert Meteorologist Jay Jefferies was there to announce the winner of the scholarships.

"Students and their parents look forward to this event every year because we have so many college representatives here to talk to them about their schools and the opportunities they provided.", explains Savannah River Site employee, Gladys Moore.

Over the years they have given more than $300,000 in scholarship funding to students in the CSRA.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Savannah River Site held its CSRA College Night

    Savannah River Site held its CSRA College Night

    Thursday, September 14 2017 9:10 PM EDT2017-09-15 01:10:27 GMT
    Savannah River Site held its CSRA College NightSavannah River Site held its CSRA College Night
    Students from all over the CSRA came out to learn more about higher education and a chance to win some of the $16,000 scholarship funding. The Savannah River Site held its CSRA College Night was held at the James Brown Arena. More than 130 colleges and universities were there telling students about their programs. Our very own First Alert Meteorologist Jay Jefferies was there to announce the winner of the scholarships. "Students and their parents look forward to this event ev...More >>
    Students from all over the CSRA came out to learn more about higher education and a chance to win some of the $16,000 scholarship funding. The Savannah River Site held its CSRA College Night was held at the James Brown Arena. More than 130 colleges and universities were there telling students about their programs. Our very own First Alert Meteorologist Jay Jefferies was there to announce the winner of the scholarships. "Students and their parents look forward to this event ev...More >>

  • How to protect yourself from residential tree service scams

    How to protect yourself from residential tree service scams

    Thursday, September 14 2017 8:56 PM EDT2017-09-15 00:56:05 GMT
    How to protect yourself from residential tree service scams (wfxg)How to protect yourself from residential tree service scams (wfxg)
    There are many residents in Augusta still dealing with damage left behind from Irma. FOX54 shares advice on how to protect yourself from being scammed by contractors. If you're a resident looking to the county to remove your fallen trees they will not do it. The Director of Engineering for Columbia County, Steve Cassell says they are not allowed to remove trees from residential property and they can not take down trees on city property that have power line running thr...More >>
    There are many residents in Augusta still dealing with damage left behind from Irma. FOX54 shares advice on how to protect yourself from being scammed by contractors. If you're a resident looking to the county to remove your fallen trees they will not do it. The Director of Engineering for Columbia County, Steve Cassell says they are not allowed to remove trees from residential property and they can not take down trees on city property that have power line running thr...More >>

  • Road closures for 2017 IRONMAN Augusta

    Road closures for 2017 IRONMAN Augusta

    Thursday, September 14 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-09-14 22:54:23 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    Augusta will host the IRONMAN once again this year. The event brings millions in revenue and thousands of athletes from around the world to participate.

    More >>

    Augusta will host the IRONMAN once again this year. The event brings millions in revenue and thousands of athletes from around the world to participate.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly