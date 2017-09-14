How to protect yourself from residential tree service scams

There are many residents in Augusta still dealing with damage left behind from Irma. FOX54 shares advice on how to protect yourself from being scammed by contractors.

If you're a resident looking to the county to remove your fallen trees they will not do it. The Director of Engineering for Columbia County, Steve Cassell says they are not allowed to remove trees from residential property and they can not take down trees on city property that have power line running through them. Georgia Power has to do remove the lines first. "There is a lot of generators out there running. They can back feed the power line and get somebody hurt. And what we always want to make sure what we are doing is for the safety of our employees as well as the general public."



But a good option to remove those trees is to hire a full service residential tree service. Jon Crutchfield who is the owner of Arbory Tree Service says its important to research the company first and get an estimate of the cost. "Don't just get one. Get two or three really and get them from reputable companies that do carry insurance." Another tip is to check out service reviews from recent customers. It is important to know that after emergencies like Irma it is easy to get scammed. So its important to protect yourself and never give anyone any money up front. "If you're dealing with a reputable tree service you should not have to give them a single solitary dime until that work is one-hundred percent complete and you are satisfied."



Also, be sure to get a written contract detailing the work that will be done, the materials to be used, and the prices for labor and materials. And finally avoid using people claiming to be contractors who come knocking on your door.

