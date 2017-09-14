2017 Augusta International Raceway Racers Reunion

1983 NASCAR Champion Bobby Allison, will be in attendance to honor his brother Donnie Allison, who is being inducted into the Hall of Fame. Darlington 2017. (source: Doug Allen)

Seven time NASCAR Champion Richard Petty raced at AIR from 1962 until its closing in 1969. (source: Doug Allen)

1960 NASCAR Champion Rex White (shown here L-R with Jeremy Clements and Gary Spurling) has attended the reunion every year. Although he never won at the track, he was always a factor. Darlington, 2016 (source: Doug Allen)

The 14th annual Augusta International Raceway Preservation Society Racers Reunion will be held Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16.

Events start Friday night at 6 p.m. with the Hall of Fame banquet and induction ceremony. Price per ticket is $20. The event will be held at Diamond Lakes Community Center in Augusta. The event raises money for the 5W Kids Outdoor Learning Area.

This year's Hall of Fame nominees are Donnie Allison, Bobby "Fireball" Bates, Bubba Pennington, Archie Graham and Ray Cagle. Also in attendance will be NASCAR Hall of Famers Bobby Allison and Rex White.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, the Joe Cawley Memorial Racing Reunion will be held from 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Saturday's event is free to the public. Planned events will include a book signing by NASCAR Champion Donnie Allison, driver autograph sessions, vintage and current race cars and a special display of vintage race cars.

This is a great opportunity to experience some true living history that took place right here in Augusta, at the now closed Augusta International Raceway. The track held NASCAR races from 1962-1969. During that span, they ran twelve races with eight different winners. The half mile oval saw such greats as Joe Weatherly, Ned Jarrett, Fred Lorenzen and Richard Petty. The 300-acre facility was transformed in 2003 to the Diamond Lakes Regional Park.

The storied history of this unique facility will live on forever through the Augusta International Raceway Preservation Society founded by Harvey Tollison. For More information and banquet tickets, call 706-829-6825.

