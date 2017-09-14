All Augusta shelters now closed

After a long few days, evacuees are officially off Richmond County Shelter grounds. Both Trinity on the Hill as well as Henry Brigham Community Center are now closed. Thankfully, all refugees will be returning home to towns across Georgia and the Southeast. Organizers throughout our area are proud of local volunteer efforts.

EMA Director Andy Leanza commented:

“We partnered with the Red Cross to open this shelter, but, we actually hosted a just in time training, and had over 150 people show up to volunteer to be a shelter manager, and our team, I must say, they really stepped up with the community members to manage this shelter effectively with the Red Cross.”

Additionally, in Columbia County, Patriots Park closed this afternoon after four o’ clock, too.

