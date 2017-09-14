High 5 4 Kids: Garry Fulcher

The woman is charged with two felonies: child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.

A third person is now charged in connection with a torture case involving twin boys in College Hill.

A new grocery store is coming to Augusta. German company Lidl is set to open its first store in Georgia's on Thursday, Sept. 13. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 7:40 a.m., followed by the grand opening at 8 a.m.

Today, we High 5 Burke County High School Sophomore Garry Fulcher, for his involvement in Band and Honor Band.

Fifteen-year old Garry Fulcher’s talents are music to tons of his classmates’ ears. He couldn’t be better prepared for any performance.

Garry became interested in both trumpet as well as violin at a young age.

“I’ve been playing for almost 10 years now. I started when I was 5, almost turned 6, and I was 6 when I had my first recital.”

Classically trained, Garry achieved a District Ten Honor Band invitation on numerous occasions. He achieved a Georgia 4H Clovers and Company invitation on numerous occasions, too.

Jacques Jones, Garry’s Band Director, or mentor, raves about the student’s leadership both on as well as off of the football field, performing as a halftime show trumpet soloist.

“He’s always worked his hardest to become the best in his section, and he truly does have a gift for music, and a passion for music, which is something he is going to carry on throughout his career.”

…So much so that Garry is this year’s “First Chair.”

“First Chair as a distinction means that you are the best of the best, you are the cream of the crop in your section, you have worked the hardest to prepare your skills, you have worked the hardest to prepare your musical repertoire, and you’re used as a leader for the section, and you’re used as a person to help teach the materials to those sitting in the seats lower than you as well.”

Even as a Sophomore, Garry knows this is something he will pursue for forever.

“I plan on attending the University of Georgia, where I plan on double majoring in Musical Education and Performance.”

Even more impressive, Garry ranks Top Five academically, consistently earning an annual President’s List spot.

