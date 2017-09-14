Kicks99 19th Annual Guitar Pull lineup announced - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Kicks99 19th Annual Guitar Pull lineup announced

(Source: Kicks99) (Source: Kicks99)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Kicks99's 19th Annual Guitar Pull lineup has been announced.

Darius Rucker, Jake Owen, Randy Houser, Lee Brice, Brett Young, and Big & Rich are set to perform for the 2017 show.

The show is scheduled for Tuesday, November 14th at the James Brown Arena. Tickets go on sale Saturday, September 16th ONLY at the SRP Box Office at the JBA at 10AM. Online ticket sales are not available for this concert. Tickets will be $35, with a 4 ticket purchase limit, and purchasers must be at least 16 years old with their own photo ID.  Anyone purchasing with credit card must have matching photo ID.  

You can also enter to win tickets at Kicks99 Guitar Pull ticket stops. A full list of those dates and locations are on www.kicks99.com.

The Guitar Pull concert benefits The United Way of the CSRA.

