2 wanted in Villages of Greenbrier vehicle break-ins

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Vehicle break-in suspects (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
Vehicle break-in suspects' car (source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
EVANS, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men wanted in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins at the Villages of Greenbrier subdivision on Washington Road.

The two men pictured in this article were caught on security camera at the Circle K on Woodbridge in Evans, where they attempted to purchase items with multiple credit cards, all of which were declined. The men were seen driving a dark-colored four-door passenger car.

If you have any information about this crime or are able to identify either of these men, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

