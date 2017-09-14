2 wanted in Villages of Greenbrier vehicle break-ins

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men wanted in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins at the Villages of Greenbrier subdivision on Washington Road.

The two men pictured in this article were caught on security camera at the Circle K on Woodbridge in Evans, where they attempted to purchase items with multiple credit cards, all of which were declined. The men were seen driving a dark-colored four-door passenger car.

If you have any information about this crime or are able to identify either of these men, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.