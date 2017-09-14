2 wanted in Villages of Greenbrier vehicle break-ins

Below is the listed school systems closed due to the inclement weather from Hurricane Irma.More >>
Kicks99's 19th Annual Guitar Pull lineup has been announced. Darius Rucker, Jake Owen, Randy Houser, Lee Brice, Brett Young, and Big & Rich are set to perform for the 2017 show. The show is scheduled for Tuesday, November 14th at the James Brown Arena.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is searching for two men wanted in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins at the Villages of Greenbrier subdivision on Washington Road.More >>
Pockets of Grovetown are without power and the storm is still causing trouble in the CSRA.More >>
Columbia County emergency management officials is using a new system to keep track of the damage reports after Irma came through. The system is called Geographical Information System or better known as G.I.S. Thanks to their G.I.S system the clean up and damage assessments are going smoothly in Columbia County. G.I.S is a system that is designed to capture and analyze the different areas in the county. They were able to mark all called in reports on a map. Over all 257...More >>
