Patterson Bridge Rd. at Windsor Spring Rd. temporary intersectio - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Patterson Bridge Rd. at Windsor Spring Rd. temporary intersection closure

Temporary intersection closure (GDOT) Temporary intersection closure (GDOT)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Georgia Department of Transportation wants drivers aware of a temporary intersection closure. E.R Snell will close Patterson Bridge Road at the Windsor Spring Road intersection just south of Willis Foreman Road.

Crews are working to complete realignment to new construction.

This closure is scheduled for 10 days starting Friday September 15th and local traffic will take a detour down Patterson Bridge Road Extension.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly