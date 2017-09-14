Arts in the Heart of Augusta 2017 road closures

Arts in the Heart of Augusta is this weekend and many roads downtown will be closed for the event:

Monday 9/11 through Sunday 9/17

· The parking well on the 700 block of Broad Street (across from the Augusta Chronicle & Imperial Theater) will close late afternoon

Tuesday 9/12 through Sunday 9/17

· 9th Street (next to the Board of Education from Ellis to Broad Street) will close Tuesday evening.

Wednesday 9/13 through Sunday 9/17

· Albion & Broad Street will close in the evening

· 8th Street (from Ellis to Broad Street) will close in the evening

· 9th Street and McCartan Street (next to the Downtown YMCA) will close late evening.

· Broad Street will close from 7th to 10th Street late Wednesday evening.

· The parking well on the 600 block of Broad Street (across from the Ramada Hotel) will close late Wednesday evening.

Friday 9/15 through Sunday 9/17

· One eastbound lane of Reynolds from 9th to 8th Street will close in the morning.

