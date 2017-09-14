Up Fur Adoption Now: Jewels

This precious girl is Jewels!

She’s a beautiful pit mix and is about 1-year-old. You can’t help but notice her adorable ears. She made her appearance on Fox 54 on September 14th.

Jewels was surrendered by her owners to Augusta Animal Services on June 14th because of their landlord. She is spayed, up to date on her shots and is microchipped. She has no shortage of energy and is very playful. She would go great in an active home.

Jewels is great with other dogs and can be tested with cats. She is housebroken and can sit on command.

Through the end of September her adoption fee is only $40. This is part of the shelters special “We love you from the PIT of our heart," through the month. They are located at 4164 Mack Ln, Augusta, GA 30906, and can be reached at (706) 790-6836.

