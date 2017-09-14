Olive Garden is taking it annual sale of Never Ending Pasta Pass to extreme heights.

It's giving 50 super-fans the opportunity to buy an all-inclusive, week long trip to Italy for themselves and a friend. Starting today, Thursday September, 14th, you can purchase the 50 Pasta passports . There are 22,000 available. They cost $100 dollars each. They will available at 2 pm for 30 minutes.

You can purchase them at www.pasta pass.com.

