Road closures for 2017 IRONMAN Augusta

Augusta will host the IRONMAN once again this year.

The event brings millions in revenue and thousands of athletes from around the world to participate.

The IRONMAN starts with a 1.2 mile swim starting at the Augusta Riverwalk, a 56-mile cycling path in South Carolina and finally a 13.1 mile run through downtown Augusta.

Here are the road closures, courtesy of the Augusta Sports Council.

Bike Course Affected Roads:

Affected Road Direction/Lane From To Times Affected East Boundary Southbound Reynolds Street Greene Street 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sand Bar Ferry East East Boundary Old Jackson Highway 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Old Jackson Highway Southeast Sand Bar Ferry Atomic Road (SC-125) 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Silver Bluff Road

Atomic Road (SC-125) West

North Old Jackson Highway

Silver Bluff Road Atomic Road (SC-125)

To SRS-1 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

8 a.m. to 11 a.m. SRS-1 East Atomic Road (SC-125) SC-19 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. SC-19 North SRS-1 Old Whiskey Road 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Old Whiskey Road North SC-19 Cherryvale Avenue 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Cherryvale Avenue West Old Whiskey Road Woodland Drive 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Woodland Drive South Cherryvale Avenue Highway 278 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Gray Mare Hollow West Highway 278 Silver Bluff Road

(SC-302) 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Silver Bluff Road North Gray Mare Hollow Boyd Pond Road 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Boyd Pond Road West Silver Bluff Road Horse Creek Road 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Horse Creek Road North Boyd Pond Road Herndon Dairy Road 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Herndon Dairy Road West Boyd Pond Road Pine Log Road 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Pine Log Road South Herndon Dairy Road Atomic Road (SC-125) 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Atomic Road (SC-125) West Pine Log Road Cloverleaf over

Sand Bar Ferry Road 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sand Bar Ferry West Cloverleaf Prep Phillips Drive 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Run Course Affected Roads: