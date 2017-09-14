Road closures for 2017 IRONMAN Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Road closures for 2017 IRONMAN Augusta

Source: WFXG Source: WFXG

Augusta will host the IRONMAN once again this year.

The event brings millions in revenue and thousands of athletes from around the world to participate.

The IRONMAN starts with a 1.2 mile swim starting at the Augusta Riverwalk, a 56-mile cycling path in South Carolina and finally a 13.1 mile run through downtown Augusta.

Here are the road closures, courtesy of the Augusta Sports Council.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

Bike Course Affected Roads:

Affected Road Direction/Lane From To Times Affected
East Boundary Southbound Reynolds Street Greene Street 4 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sand Bar Ferry East East Boundary Old Jackson Highway 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Old Jackson Highway Southeast Sand Bar Ferry Atomic Road (SC-125) 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Silver Bluff Road 
Atomic Road (SC-125)		 West
North		 Old Jackson Highway
Silver Bluff Road 		 Atomic Road (SC-125)
To SRS-1		 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
8 a.m. to 11 a.m.
SRS-1 East Atomic Road (SC-125) SC-19 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
SC-19 North SRS-1 Old Whiskey Road 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Old Whiskey Road North SC-19 Cherryvale Avenue 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cherryvale Avenue West Old Whiskey Road Woodland Drive 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Woodland Drive South Cherryvale Avenue Highway 278 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Gray Mare Hollow West Highway 278 Silver Bluff Road
(SC-302)		 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Silver Bluff Road North Gray Mare Hollow Boyd Pond Road 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Boyd Pond Road West Silver Bluff Road Horse Creek Road 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Horse Creek Road North Boyd Pond Road Herndon Dairy Road 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Herndon Dairy Road West Boyd Pond Road Pine Log Road 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Pine Log Road South Herndon Dairy Road Atomic Road (SC-125) 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Atomic Road (SC-125) West Pine Log Road Cloverleaf over
Sand Bar Ferry Road		 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sand Bar Ferry West Cloverleaf Prep Phillips Drive 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 
Run Course Affected Roads:

Affected Road Direction/Lane From To Times Affected
Broad Street East 13th Street East Boundary 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Broad Street West East Boundary 12th Street 4 a.m. to 6 p.m.
East Boundary South Reynolds Street Greene Street 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Greene Street East East Boundary 13th Street 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
13th Street North Greene Street Broad Street 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
12th Street Broad Street Jones Street 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Jones Street 12th Street 10th Street 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
10th Street Jones Street Reynolds Street 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
8th Street Reynolds Street Broad Street 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Reynolds Street 10th Street Bay Street 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bay Street Reynolds Street Reynolds Street 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Powered by Frankly