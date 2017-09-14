One Nation Under God music festival coming to Augusta - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

One Nation Under God music festival coming to Augusta

One Nation Under God Music Festival is coming to Augusta October 28.

The event will feature top Gospel comedians and musicians.

It will be held at Pendleton Park and is free to the public.

