Apply for the 2017 Augusta's Entrepreneur Award

Applications for the 2017 Augusta's Entrepreneur award, presented by South State bank, are now being accepted.

The Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce " Augusta's Entrepreneur" award recognizes an entrepreneur who has distinguished themselves not only by their success in business, but also by their creativity,innovative spirit and community involvement.

Entrepreneurs must meet the following requirements to eligible:

Owner , partner or major shareholder of the business, and active in its day-to-day operations

The business must be a member of the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce a the time the award is presented

The business must be financially stable and operational for a minimum of 12 month

Eligible applicants will be judged on the following:

Use of unique and innovative business development practice/models

Business growth and performance

Community image, impact, involvement and contribution

Operational excellence

For more information on where you can submit your application visit www.augustametrochamber.com

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.