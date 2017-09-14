Aiken disaster relief available for those affected by Tropical Storm Irma

Over 70 volunteer organizations will be teaming up to help those affected by the outer bands of Tropical Storm Irma in the CSRA.

The number to call is 1-800-451-1954 if you need help with debris removal, muck out work, tree cutting and more.

Organizations helping include Mormon Helping Hands, Catholic Charities and Seventh Day Adventist.

