USC Aiken ranked No.1 public regional college in the South

The University of South Carolina Aiken has earned the title of number one public regional college in the South, by the U.S. News and World Report.

This is 13th time that that USC Aiken has earned the distinction.

"I am thrilled to learn that once again USC Aiken is recognized nationally for our excellent academic programs, committed faculty and staff, small class sizes and dynamic educational experiences,” said Dr. Sandra Jordan, chancellor in a press release.

USC Aiken, a comprehensive university in the University of South Carolina system, offers undergraduate and master's degrees to approximately 3,500 students in 50 programs of study and contributes more than $281 million to the local economy.

USC Aiken was established on Sept. 10, 1961.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.