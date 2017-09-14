Hurricane Irma is still a nightmare for areas of the CSRA

Hurricane Irma is an ongoing problem in the CSRA, particularly for residents in Mark's Park; WFXG.

Pockets of Grovetown are without power and the storm is still causing trouble in the CSRA.

Mark's Park in Grovetown was hit particularly hard, with one man having a section of his trailer smashed under a tree branch.

He ended up waiting out the weather at a friend's house, and did not discover his unpleasant surprise until he returned home later in the week.

The tree took out his bedroom, while the rain ruined just about everything else.

"Unfortunately, I do not have insurance," said Anthony Rigdon, owner of the damaged trailer. "I'm going to take responsibility for it and try to fix it the best I can."

Rigdon is a 10-year Army veteran who was deployed to Afghanistan twice.

And he is not suffering alone. About a block down from him on Railroad Avenue, a woman is still trying to make contact with her family living in southeast Florida.

"My brothers, I think will be OK," said Susan Coleman, owner of the Mark's Park property. "I know they're helping my mom, so they're together. But I just don't know about my dad."

The lights are still out for three homes in Mark's Park, but all was not hopeless. Grovetown Public Safety went door to door providing generators and medicine for those that needed them Wednesday.

Georgia Power has restored power to 700,000 customers throughout the state and plans to have electricity back for 95 percent of its customers by Sunday night.

