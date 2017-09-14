PCOS Awareness Weekend in Atlanta

The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association, Omega Phi Alpha National Service Sorority, and an elite group of health care leaders a are gathering in Atlanta for PCOS Awareness this weekend.

It's a large event to raise awareness and funds to help fight polycystic ovary syndrome. The event brings together clinicians, researchers and PCOS patients to share insights and the latest research about the condition. It will be held at Georgia Tech. On Saturday, September 16th, there will be an Awareness Symposium at The Bill Moore Student Success Center. On Sunday, September 17th, there will Bolt for PCOS 5k run/ Walk.

For more information visit pcoschallenge.org/register.

