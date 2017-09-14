PCOS Awareness Weekend in Atlanta

Florida emergency workers have been urged to immediately check the welfare of those in nursing homes after eight people died in a scorching facility that lost its air conditioning in the storm.More >>
New details about a string of so-called health attacks on American diplomats in Cuba indicate the bizarre incidents were narrowly confined within specific rooms or parts of rooms.More >>
"We agreed to enshrine the protections of DACA into law quickly, and to work out a package of border security, excluding the wall, that's acceptable to both sides," top Congressional democrats said in a statement.More >>
Treasury: Mnuchin requested government plane for honeymoon because of need for secure communications.More >>
Soldiers have been hurt in a training accident on post on Thursday morning.More >>
The National Polycystic Ovary Syndrome Association, Omega Phi Alpha National Service Sorority, and an elite group of health care leaders a are gathering in Atlanta for PCOS Awareness this weekend. It's a large event to raise awareness and funds to help fight polycystic ovary syndrome. The event brings together clinicians, researchers and PCOS patients to share insights and the latest research about the condition. It will be held at Georgia Tech. On Saturday, September ...More >>
A teacher in need found a kidney in an unlikely place.More >>
The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first treatment that genetically engineers patients' own blood cells into an army of assassins to seek and destroy childhood leukemia.More >>
The therapy will rewire white blood cells to attack cancer cells.More >>
She doesn’t often talk about what she has been dealing with, but understands the importance of sharing it now.More >>
We all know dieting and exercise is no easy task. Some say just getting to the gym is half the battle, while others say abs are made in the kitchen. But what if you learned that all this time, the key to weight loss is not what goes in, but rather what’s already inside of you? In most gyms across the nation, you’ll find them packed with fitness fanatics.More >>
Experts – and grandmothers everywhere – agree that kids need sleep to grow, stay healthy and do well in school. Parents do, too.More >>
