Columbia County conducts damage assessments after Irma

Columbia County emergency management officials is using a new system to keep track of the damage reports after Irma came through. The system is called Geographical Information System or better known as G.I.S.

Thanks to their G.I.S system the clean up and damage assessments are going smoothly in Columbia County. G.I.S is a system that is designed to capture and analyze the different areas in the county. They were able to mark all called in reports on a map. Over all 257 work orders were made in twenty-four hours. Columbia County's Deputy Director Shawn Granato says because of the system they are able to respond a lot faster to calls. "We do not have time to spend figuring out who is the best asset to send here, who is the best crew to send here. We are able to have that visual representation and make the call off of the map."



As of now all traffic lights are working in Columbia County. But city workers will be out making sure all cameras and signal heads are lined up properly. If there are any more reports of lights out then the county's traffic engineering department will repair and monitor them. "We will bring some generators out and make sure our systems are working properly. That's kind of where we are at with that. It has to be an cooperative effort between us and Georgia Power and the other departments and I think we have that.", explains Randy Prickett who is the Traffic Engineering Manager.



County leaders are pleased with the amount of tremendous effort that came from government leaders and residents. Especially with the shelters at Patriots Park and Liberty Park. Granato says more than 150 volunteers came together. "It shows how much the citizens of Columbia county and the local area are willing to help."

If you have any damages to report in Columbia County please contact the EMA at (706)-868-3303.

Columbia County will tally up the total damages and report them all to FEMA on September 15.