Crash on I-520 at Deans Bridge Rd.

Columbia County emergency management officials is using a new system to keep track of the damage reports after Irma came through. The system is called Geographical Information System or better known as G.I.S. Thanks to their G.I.S system the clean up and damage assessments are going smoothly in Columbia County. G.I.S is a system that is designed to capture and analyze the different areas in the county. They were able to mark all called in reports on a map. Over all 257...