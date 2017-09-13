Crash on I-520 at Deans Bridge Rd. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Crash on I-520 at Deans Bridge Rd.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is working to clear a collision on Bobby Jones Expressway Wednesday afternoon.

According to Richmond County dispatch, the crash happened on I-520 at Deans Bridge Road. One car and a truck are involved. At least one Eastbound lane is blocked. EMS has been called to the scene.

